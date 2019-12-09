Transcript for Justify fails drug test

Meantime there was an urgent call for action on gun violence today from some of the nation's best-known companies. The CEOs of 145 gees including Uber, Twitter and royal caribbean, writing to members of the senate, saying they want after after these deadly shootings and the epidemic of gun violence involves even more than mass shootings and is preventable. Next, to the triple crown drug scandal involving the horse justify. The trainer tonight denying it. "The New York Times" reporting that justify failed a drug test but was allowed to compete in the Kentucky derby bikes later. Here's ABC's Matt Gutman tonight. Reporter: That's the racehorse justify bolting through the mud. He's just awesome. Reporter: To the winners circle. Justify has won the Kentucky derby! Reporter: Justify would soon take the 2018 triple crown, one of only 13 horses in history. But what no one knew is that weeks before the Kentucky derby, justify tested positive for a banned substance, scopolamine, at a qualifying race at the Santa Anita race track. "The New York Times" claims California regulators slow-walked the investigation for months. If they would have enforced the rules, that were on the books at the time, he would have been disqualified. Reporter: "The times" saying the positive results came in April. Justify was sold to a breeder for a reported $60 million in may and won the Belmont stakes in June. And now he's just immortal! Reporter: But it wasn't until August that the California racing board convened on the matter, according to "The times," ruling justify wasn't doped, but may have eaten contaminated food. The California horse racing board says it takes seriously the integrity of horse racing and justify's training unequivocally ejects any implication of doping. And David, both the California racing board and this track here are facing mounting scrutiny with the Los Angeles district attorney now investigating the mysterious deaths of 30 racehorses here, just in the past nine months. David? Matt Gutman reporting tonight. Matt, thank you.

