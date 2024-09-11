Justin Timberlake reaches deal to resolve DWI case: Sources

The musician is expected to appear in a Sag Harbor, New York court on Friday to plead guilty to a lesser charge and pay a fine, resolving the misdemeanor charges, sources told ABC News.

September 11, 2024

