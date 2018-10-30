1 killed in helicopter crash in upstate New York

Video showed a power line and debris on the ground; authorities said four people were on board.
3:00 | 10/30/18

Transcript for 1 killed in helicopter crash in upstate New York
At an upstate New York one person was reportedly killed and a helicopter crash there early today video from be in town New York. Showing a power line and debris on the ground on fire authorities say there were four people on board the other three were injured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

