Lakes and reservoirs swelling over capacity in central Texas

More
A deadly storm has caused a flood emergency, with residents along Lake Travis scrambling to evacuate.
1:31 | 10/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lakes and reservoirs swelling over capacity in central Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58571767,"title":"Lakes and reservoirs swelling over capacity in central Texas","duration":"1:31","description":"A deadly storm has caused a flood emergency, with residents along Lake Travis scrambling to evacuate.","url":"/WNT/video/lakes-reservoirs-swelling-capacity-central-texas-58571767","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.