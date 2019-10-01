Latest on Ronaldo rape investigation

Cristiano Ronaldo is being asked by police in the U.S. to provide a DNA sample in an ongoing investigation of a Nevada woman's allegation that he raped her in his Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.
01/10/19

