Lawmakers release deposition transcripts from impeachment inquiry

More
Transcripts show that Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland changed his testimony to acknowledge that he did tell Ukraine there was a quid pro quo.
3:39 | 11/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lawmakers release deposition transcripts from impeachment inquiry

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:39","description":"Transcripts show that Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland changed his testimony to acknowledge that he did tell Ukraine there was a quid pro quo.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66776590","title":"Lawmakers release deposition transcripts from impeachment inquiry","url":"/WNT/video/lawmakers-release-deposition-transcripts-impeachment-inquiry-66776590"}