Legendary football coach reveals terminal illness

More
Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden said he’s been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. The 91-year-old told supporters, “I am at peace.”
0:21 | 07/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Legendary football coach reveals terminal illness

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden said he’s been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. The 91-year-old told supporters, “I am at peace.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78978117","title":"Legendary football coach reveals terminal illness ","url":"/WNT/video/legendary-football-coach-reveals-terminal-illness-78978117"}