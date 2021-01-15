Legendary Las Vegas entertainer dies of pancreatic cancer

More
Siegfried Fischbacher, an illusionist and tiger tamer, was the surviving member of the famous duo Siegfried and Roy. His partner Roy Horn died of COVID-19 complications in May 2020.
0:21 | 01/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Legendary Las Vegas entertainer dies of pancreatic cancer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Siegfried Fischbacher, an illusionist and tiger tamer, was the surviving member of the famous duo Siegfried and Roy. His partner Roy Horn died of COVID-19 complications in May 2020. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75260757","title":"Legendary Las Vegas entertainer dies of pancreatic cancer","url":"/WNT/video/legendary-las-vegas-entertainer-dies-pancreatic-cancer-75260757"}