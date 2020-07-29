Transcript for Lifeguards on alert after days of shark sightings

There is growing concern over sharks in the northeast. Nine sightings in just two days and it comes, of course, after that deadly attack, the wife and mother who did not survive. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, lifeguards on alert and helicopters patrolling beaches near New York City after multiple days of shark sightings. At least three sightings today. I saw a fin of a shark. Reporter: On Monday, lifeguards in Hempstead, new York, spotted a shark near swimmers about five feet from shore. People were screaming and yelling a little bit, but the lifeguards did a great job of getting everyone out. Reporter: The shark identified as a bull shark, which can weigh up to 500 pounds and grow to 11 feet. They're aggressive creatures and the biggest concern is, they go to the shoreline. Reporter: The warnings in New York coming after 63-year-old Julie Dimperio holowach was attacked and killed by a great white shark in Maine Monday. Holowach was swimming in a wetsuit. Experts say the shark may have mistaken her for a seal. Shark attacks on humans are very rare, but they are a protected species and their numbers are growing. As it recovered, it is re-establishing its historic range. And when you mix that with the recovery of the seal and a lot more people in the water, now suddenly, we look like their food and so occasionally, they'll make a mistake. Reporter: Researchers are watching at least 16 tagged sharks right off the coast here of New York. At least ten of those are great white sharks. David? Eva, thank you.

