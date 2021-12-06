Transcript for Lobster diver speaks out after whale incident

To the "Index" and the lobster diver speaking out after he says he got caught inside the mouth of a humpback whale. 56-year-old Michael Packard says he was dyeing near fishing boats off the coast of cape cod when he says he was struck by something and everything went black. And I was in total shock. I was like, did I just get bit by a shark, or -- no, it's not a shark. I'm in a whale's mouth. He was hospitalized with minor injuries but has since been released. Quite the story there. And $28 million winning bid to join Jeff bezos in space. It's happened. Today's live auction for a seat on blue origins' first passenger plight to space lasted under ten minutes with bidding starting at 4.8 million dollars. No word yet on who the winner is. The flight's expected to launch on July 20th and will take only 11 minutes.

