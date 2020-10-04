Transcript for Long lines seen at food banks across the country

Staggering death tolls across the country. Thousands out of work. The desperate plea from many church leader as we head into this weekend. They have enough food hear for 20,000 individuals. Reporter: The lines at food banks across the country are stretching forever. This one today in Los Angeles, these are the real people in the numbers. Some of the nearly 17 million Americans who just lost their jobs. They don't know where their next meal is going come from. Reporter: Here in San Antonio, they were lined up for free food before the sun rose. And this picture says everything. I've had a long day. I've been here since Wednesday at 6:00 pm. Reporter: Just try getting an unemployment check. Joanne bullock in Miami says the websites aren't always working, so people in need are having to leave their homes and get in line. I've been trying to do unemployment online, and I couldn't get through, but then I did get through, but then it blocked me out. Reporter: For Americans turning to god this Easter Sunday, they're being encouraged the stay home. This is one time when frankly I feel we are going god's will by not going church. Reporter: New York cardinal Timothy Dolan agrees. Continuing the life and presence and mercy and grace of Jesus that goes on, in some ways in an even more vigorous way than if the buildings were open. Reporter: But some of the faithful aren't listening. Authorities across the country are blaming a number of outbreaks on large gatherings at funerals and church service. In Kansas, a fight over the lord. The governor cancelled church services this Easter Sunday, and then lawmakers ordered them back on. It is a shockingly irresponsible decision that will put every kansan's life at risk. Reporter: One thing everyone, including the president agrees on -- it is time for prayer. I'm a Christian. Heal our country. Let's get healed before we do this. Reporter: To get these stimulus checks out faster the treasury is announcing a new web portal. You can enter your direct deposit information, and get the stimulus money a whole lot sooner. David? Steve, let's hope it works.

