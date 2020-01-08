Transcript for Long-lost sisters get reunion of a lifetime

Finally, the emotional reunion more than 50 years in the making. The coronavirus, a broken arm, and a stint in rehab bringing two sisters back together. Reporter: Nebraska residents Doris crippen there on the left and Bev boro on the right are long-lost sisters who just experienced the reunion of a lifetime, believe it or not, because of covid-19. I was a pretty sick gal, and I almost experienced death. Reporter: Doris spent 30 days in methodist hospital in Omaha battling covid. When she returned home, still weak from the virus, she fell and broke her arm. She ended up in the same Nebraska rehab center where Bev has worked as an aide for 22 years. I seen her name on the board here, and I just couldn't believe it. I was like, oh, my god, I think this is my sister. Reporter: Bev had been searching for her older sister for years, but she only had her last name to go on. As soon as Bev saw that last name, crippen, it rang a bell. Could this be her? She said, I am your sister, Bev. And I nearly fell out of the chair and just I burst into tears. It was just a happy feeling to find my sister. It's been 53 years since I seen her when she was a baby. Reporter: That's right. These sisters last saw each other more than 50 years ago. Today, the two are inseparable, helping each other, making up for lost time. It's wonderful. We don't have to search anymore. The journey is over. Reporter: During these dark you days of the pandemic two sisters finding a light in each other. Thanks for watching.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.