Longtime Fox News anchor Shepard Smith is leaving the network

Smith, who had been at Fox since its founding 23 years ago, announced his resignation during his broadcast.
0:15 | 10/11/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Longtime Fox News anchor Shepard Smith is leaving the network
And longtime Fox News anchor Shepard Smith is leaving the network Smith a Fox News for 23 years revealed he's leaving today. Smith said he asked the company to lead to start a new chapter saying the opportunities afforded to this guy from small town Mississippi. Happened many. We wish him well.

