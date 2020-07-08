Former Los Angeles Angels employee charged in pitcher’s overdose death

More
Eric Kay has been charged by federal authorities for distributing fentanyl in connection with pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ 2019 accidental overdose.
0:22 | 08/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Los Angeles Angels employee charged in pitcher’s overdose death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Eric Kay has been charged by federal authorities for distributing fentanyl in connection with pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ 2019 accidental overdose.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72244918","title":"Former Los Angeles Angels employee charged in pitcher’s overdose death","url":"/WNT/video/los-angeles-angels-employee-charged-pitchers-overdose-death-72244918"}