-
Now Playing: Former Trump campaign manager under psychiatric evaluation
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, September 29, 2020
-
Now Playing: Make-or-break moments in presidential debates
-
Now Playing: The battle for suburban women in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 29, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Biden’s lead heading into first debate
-
Now Playing: Restaurants brace for cold weather
-
Now Playing: Looking ahead to crucial 1st presidential debate
-
Now Playing: Nurse honored with $1,500 worth of gifts
-
Now Playing: NFL faces 1st COVID-19 outbreak
-
Now Playing: Essential workers, from grocery workers to nurses, face burnout
-
Now Playing: Wildfires claim at least 3 more lives, authorities urge evacuations
-
Now Playing: Grand jury transcripts in Breonna Taylor case could be released Wednesday
-
Now Playing: Schools reopen, COVID-19 cases rise in kids nationwide over last 5 months
-
Now Playing: President Trump, Joe Biden face off in 1st presidential debate
-
Now Playing: Army secretary on rise in suicides, COVID-19 vaccine timeline
-
Now Playing: Becky G makes big move into podcasting
-
Now Playing: Pitch Payday Challenge: Yo Soy AfroLatina
-
Now Playing: She turned $1,000 into a multi-million dollar company