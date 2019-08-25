Transcript for A Los Angeles police officer reported a false sniper attack

Here in the U.S., we move on to the surprising twist in the search for a possible sniper in Los Angeles county. The sheriff revealing it was all a hoax. A deputy claiming he was shot in the shoulder and saved by his bulletproof vest. He's now accused of making it all up. The sheriff not mincing words. Here's will Carr. Reporter: Tonight, this is the call when a deputy claimed a sniper shot him in the shoulder. I have taken shots from the north of the Lancaster helipad. Heard two shots go off. My shirt's ripped to the right. Reporter: But now, authorities say that deputy made the story up. We are incredibly disappointed to have to report to you that the reported sniper assault was fabricated by our deputy. Reporter: On Wednesday, officials believed a sniper shot 21-year-old angel reinosa, a Los Angeles county sheriff's deputy. And the only reason that deputy is alive is because he had his vest on. Reporter: The claim setting off a massive manhunt. The S.W.A.T. Team storming a nearby apartment complex, even raiding people's homes. But authorities say there was no evidence a shooting even took place. And now they say the deputy made a stunning admission. He also told investigators that he had caused the holes in his uniform shirt by cutting it with a knife. There was no sniper, no shots fired, and no gunshot injury. Reporter: In a strongly worded Facebook post, reinosa's fellow deputies say they're angry, embarrassed, furious, and ashamed. Authorities say they're not sure why the deputy lied, but say he's expected to be fired and will likely be charged for reporting a false crime.

