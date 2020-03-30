-
Now Playing: One of Wuhan's largest malls reopens to the public
-
Now Playing: Residents in New York watch as Navy ship Comfort arrives
-
Now Playing: Officials in Asia push back on need for all to wear face masks
-
Now Playing: Police, local officials stand at attention outside hospital
-
Now Playing: Mexican supermarket uses temporary coronavirus screens
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus, lemur twins and President Trump: World in Photos, March 30
-
Now Playing: At least 4 people die on cruise ship headed to Florida
-
Now Playing: Top Chinese health official warns not wearing a mask is a ‘big mistake’
-
Now Playing: Plane carrying medical supplies goes down in Philippines
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Americans stranded overseas as countries close their borders
-
Now Playing: Europe hits grim milestones amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 27, 2020
-
Now Playing: Police sing happy birthday to girl from safe distance
-
Now Playing: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Nurse breaks down as he refuses his son’s hug after work
-
Now Playing: British PM tests positive and other developing stories
-
Now Playing: Social distancing, lockdowns and closed beaches: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: The Royal Family shares sweet message for medical professionals fighting coronavirus