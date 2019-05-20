Transcript for Louisiana governor set to sign bill making abortions illegal

Next here, to the abortion battle in this country, now widening tonight. It appears this evening Louisiana is the next battleground, a new law restricting abortion is in the ten states, the ones in red on the map there, enacting strict abortion limits into law. Alabama essentially outlawing abortion last week, why three more states, in but there, have new legislation pending. And tonight, both vice president pence and president trump are weighing in, with very different messages. Here's Mary Bruce. My body, my choice! Reporter: As the abortion debate takes center stage -- We will not -- Reporter: -- Tonight in Louisiana, the democratic governor stands ready to buck his party and sign a bill that would make abortions illegal once a heartbeat is detected, before many women know they're pregnant. Abortion rights now! Reporter: If it passes, the only exception, if the mother's health is at risk. Like a law recently signed in Alabama -- and a bill passed in Missouri, there are no exceptions for rape and incest. Missouri's governor giving his seal of approval. We will sign it. And, you know, I've always supported the pro-life movement here in this state. What do we want? Veto! Reporter: Court challenges will are already in the works, but vice president Mike pence says he's thrilled to see "Many states around the country are embracing life." I'm proud to be apart of this pro life administration. Mary bruc with us now. The president saying some of these restrictions have gone too far? Reporter: The president is distancing himself from some of the strictest new bans, tweerting over the weekend, "I am strongly pro life with the three exceptions, reign, incest and protecting the life of the mother." David, he's promised to make sure roe V. Wade is overturned. David? Mary, thank you.

