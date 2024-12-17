Luigi Mangione charged with first-degree murder as act of terrorism in New York

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the Dec. 4 shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was "intended to evoke terror." The 26-year-old remains in custody in Pennsylvania.

December 17, 2024

