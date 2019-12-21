Now Playing: Magic for the holidays

Now Playing: US Diplomat’s wife charged with death of British teenager

Now Playing: Made in America: Holiday edition

Now Playing: ‘James Bonds’ Claudine Auger, dead at 78

Now Playing: CDC estimates 3.7 million flu cases since October

Now Playing: Former Texas police officer indicted for murder

Now Playing: Your Money: The final holiday rush

Now Playing: Deadly workplace shooting in North Carolina

Now Playing: Search for mother and baby comes to a shocking discovery

Now Playing: President Vladimir Putin holds yearly presser

Now Playing: Evangelical outlet calls for Trump's removal

Now Playing: Babies get into character to celebrate 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Now Playing: Watch how fast Disney ‘dream makers’ can transform a room for the holidays

Now Playing: Buffalo Bills players fulfill dying man’s wish

Now Playing: Woman believed to be missing Houston mom found dead, baby found alive

Now Playing: Tennessee drivers rewarded with gift cards

Now Playing: 'The View' co-hosts share their favorite items of 2019

Now Playing: Meet the 1st African American Santa Claus at Mall of America