Transcript for Former Major League Baseball player Bill Buckner dies

And major league baseball losing an icon tonight. Bill Buckner died today after a struggle with dementia. There was a moment of silence at Fenway park before the game tonight for the former red sox player. But Buckner's relationship with the fans there in Boston complicated, all because of one play that haunted Buckner his whole life. Tonight, how he moved on and what he meant to the game. Shea stadium, game six of the 1968 world series. A play that no one would forget. Little roller up along first. Behind the bag -- it gets through Buckner! Here comes knight and the mets win it! Reporter: First baseman bill Buckner missing that ball, even more torturous, he said this in an interview less than three weeks before the game -- And the nightmares are that you're going to let the winning run score on a ground ball through your legs. Reporter: And for a time, the nightmare would not end for Buckner. Heckled, harassed, even death threats. Red sox fans unfairly blaming him for losing that world series. Most of the time when it's shown on TV, which, you know, I've seen it once or twice a week for 23 years. When it comes on TV, I switch the station. Reporter: Imagine one mistake defining your whole life, but Buckner pushed on, playing four more seasons. Please welcome back to Boston, number 6, bill Buckner! Reporter: And in 2008, he returned to the city that shunned him. Invited to throw out the first pitch. The cheers bringing a tear to his eye. And later in life -- Bill Buckner. Yeah. Reporter: Even able to poke fun at himself in a classic episode of "Curb your enthusiasm." Buckner saving the day when he catches a baby from a burning building. Nice catch, bill. Reporter: And tonight, mookie Wilson, the mets batter on the other side of that play, saying "Bill was a great, great baseball player, whose legacy should not with defined by one play." For a man who had such a complicated relationship with the public, he had simple request for his legacy. Hopefully it's bill Buckner, '86 world series, but he was a pretty good player. Leave it at that. And Buckner's wife issuing this statement tonight, saying he had fought with courage and grilt as he did all things in Leitch. Bill Buckner was 69 years old.

