Major League Baseball sues insurance providers

More
The league is claiming billions of dollars in losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.
3:00 | 12/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major League Baseball sues insurance providers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"The league is claiming billions of dollars in losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74573635","title":"Major League Baseball sues insurance providers","url":"/WNT/video/major-league-baseball-sues-insurance-providers-74573635"}