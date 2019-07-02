Transcript for Man allegedly shot at school bus driver after accident: Police

We're going to turn now to that apparent road rage shooting in Minneapolis. A driver shooting a school bus driver and hitting the bus driver twice. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell with the new surveillance. Reporter: What police say started as a fender bender between a car and a school bus, tonight, a case of attempted murder. Captured Tuesday on this Minneapolis traffic camera, police say this is 31-year-old Kenneth Lilly, stopped in traffic, walking towards the bus after it apparently bumped his car. It looks like the guy is in some sort of security uniform or something. Looks like he is -- does have a weapon on him. Reporter: When the bus driver refuses to let Lilly onboard because there's an 8-year-old girl in the back, police say Lilly pulls a .9 millimeter handgun, and you can see the flashes, opens fire, striing the bus driver in the arm and grazing his head. Pulled over on the left shoulder, I've got him on camera. Reporter: Police say Lilly then calls 911. Officers arriving moments later and take him into custody. Investigators say Lilly told them he feared for his life. But prosecutors say the video shows he was in no danger. We do not believe there was a self defense claim based upon the evidence we have received so far. Reporter: Lilly is charged with attempted murder and assault. The bus driver, expected to be okay and his 8-year-old passenger was not hurt. David? Thank you, Clayton. En we come back, a woman

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.