Transcript for Man allegedly stabs 2 elderly Asian women

We continue to report here on the disturbing rise on attacks on asian-americans across this country. Tonight, the new and disturbing cases in San Francisco. Two women stabbed in broad daylight. And a father beaten while his son was in a stroller, rolling away. Here's our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman from California. Reporter: Tonight, authorities increasingly concerned with new attacks from New York to California on asian-americans. In San Francisco, 54-year-old Patrick Thompson arrested after allegedly stabbing two elderly Asian women on a San Francisco street in broad daylight. It was a pretty big knife, it had knockibles on the handle. Reporter: Patricia Lee said she watched as the attacker walked right up to the women. And just days ago, this father with his son in a stroller saying he was pummeled. He was in a strolling that was slowly actually rolling away, so, it was definitely very scary as a parent. Reporter: Hate crimes against asian-americans are up over 160% in major cities across the country. And in New York City, where hate crimes are up 223%. Authorities are looking for this woman for assaulting an Asian woman with a hammer on Sunday. Teresa, a graduate from the fashion institute of technology. I just touched my hair, I thought, there's a lot of blood. Reporter: Now community members have taken matters into their own hands. In February, safe walks nyc expanded its reach to chinatown. They tell us where they want us to meet us and their destination and we can walk with them. Reporter: We spoke to Anna mock, a leader in the national asian-american community. We need the people who are creating these acts of violence prosecuted and we need to see justice. Reporter: David, I just got off the phone with the mayor's office and the office of the chief of police. All of them say that these attacks are unacceptable and right now, they are beefing up high visibility patrols, they say, and community patrols in order to try to bring back a sense of safety here. They have to do something across this country on this. Matt Gutman tonight, thank you.

