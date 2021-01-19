Man arrested for allegedly living at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

More
Prosecutors said Aditya Singha was too afraid to fly back to Los Angeles because of COVID-19 and that he used a worker’s misplaced credentials to live inside a secure area for three months.
0:16 | 01/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man arrested for allegedly living at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Prosecutors said Aditya Singha was too afraid to fly back to Los Angeles because of COVID-19 and that he used a worker’s misplaced credentials to live inside a secure area for three months.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75330707","title":"Man arrested for allegedly living at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport","url":"/WNT/video/man-arrested-allegedly-living-chicagos-ohare-international-airport-75330707"}