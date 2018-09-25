Man arrested for throwing another man off bridge

A Daytona Beach police officer arrested a man Sunday after spotting him throwing another man "face first" into 30 feet of water, according to a report.
0:16 | 09/25/18

Transcript for Man arrested for throwing another man off bridge
To be next tonight the man thrown from a bridge in Daytona Beach, Florida a police officer witnessing the whole thing to drop at least thirty feet into the water. The officer's winnings and pulls Oswald throws it over the bridge as a rest get a ransom hundreds of just cut it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

