Transcript for Man attacks real estate agent during open house

tonight to the real estate agent attacked during an open house in Encino, California, screaming for her life. The suspect posing as a potential buyer at first. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell now. Reporter: The attack in broad daylight. A man showing up to an open house in Encino, California, violently shoving a real estate agent to the ground. Allegedly groping her, then running away. The agent, who asked us to hide her identity, says the suspect got agitated when she wouldn't go inside with him. Go. You saw the hosue. You're done. That's it. Reporter: She also says she'd seen the man here a week earlier and that he made her nervous. So, on Sunday, she had a friend come with her. But that friend left just before this attack. I was so lucky. I had a feeling from day one that this person was going to hurt me. Reporter: A securitcamera captured the man's face. Now the cops want to capture him. The realtor suffered scrapes and bruises. That suspect is still out there. And detectives say they need the public's help to find him. David? All right, Clayton Sandell, thank you.

