Man in blue uniform kneels at Beau Biden’s grave

More
As President Joe Biden gave his inauguration address, an unidentified man honored his late son Beau Biden in Greenville, Delaware, until the president finished speaking.
0:14 | 01/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man in blue uniform kneels at Beau Biden’s grave

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"As President Joe Biden gave his inauguration address, an unidentified man honored his late son Beau Biden in Greenville, Delaware, until the president finished speaking. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75387181","title":"Man in blue uniform kneels at Beau Biden’s grave ","url":"/WNT/video/man-blue-uniform-kneels-beau-bidens-grave-75387181"}