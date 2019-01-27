Transcript for Man clings to the roof of speeding car during road rage incident

Next to the frightening scene of a high-speed road chase in Massachusetts. A driver racing down the highway with a man clinging to his hood, at up to 70 miles per hour. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, that shocking cell phone video of a dangerous road rage incident on a packed Massachusetts turnpike. A white SUV reaching up to 70 miles an hour with a man dangling from the hood. I thought he was going to run over me. Reporter: The driver, 37-year-old Mike Fitzgerald, at times appearing to hit the gas. I kept telling him, stop the car. Stop the car. And he wouldn't stop. Reporter: Onlookers trying to flag him down. The car traveling nearly three miles as a man clings to the the gap by the windshield. Watch as a man gets out of his vehicle, trying to intervene. Another man walking into frame, wielding a gun, ordering him out of the car just as police arrive. Police say this stemmed from a minor sideswipe, spiraling out of control after a verbal confrontation. The man jumping on the front of the car as Fitzgerald drives off. Both men arrested at the scene. No one was hurt, but both men now face charges. As for the man with the gun, who coaxed Fitzgerald out of the car, police say he owned that weapon legally, and will not face charges. Erielle, thank you. New developments in the intense manhunt for a suspect

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.