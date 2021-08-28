Man convicted of assassinating RFK granted parole

More
Sirhan Sirhan was granted parole at his 16th hearing in Los Angeles on Friday. He served more than 50 years in prison for killing Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.
0:17 | 08/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man convicted of assassinating RFK granted parole

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Sirhan Sirhan was granted parole at his 16th hearing in Los Angeles on Friday. He served more than 50 years in prison for killing Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79688976","title":"Man convicted of assassinating RFK granted parole","url":"/WNT/video/man-convicted-assassinating-rfk-granted-parole-79688976"}