Man found guilty in road-rage stabbing in Walmart parking lot

More
James Fortney was convicted of second-degree murder after he pulled out a knife and stabbed a 19-year-old during a fight.
1:15 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man found guilty in road-rage stabbing in Walmart parking lot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58543618,"title":"Man found guilty in road-rage stabbing in Walmart parking lot","duration":"1:15","description":"James Fortney was convicted of second-degree murder after he pulled out a knife and stabbed a 19-year-old during a fight.","url":"/WNT/video/man-found-guilty-road-rage-stabbing-walmart-parking-58543618","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.