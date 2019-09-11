Now Playing: Great-grandmother lost 70 pounds doing CrossFit

Now Playing: Couple’s grandmothers take the aisle as flower girls in wedding

Now Playing: Man, grandmother visit 49th national park in lower 48 states

Now Playing: Woman delivers own grandchild -- and not for the 1st time

Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Jordin Sparks discuss Chrissy Teigen's parents' divorce

Now Playing: Bride helps brother propose to his girlfriend at her wedding

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Oprah’s Favorite Things

Now Playing: Lizzo surprises class that went viral performing her song

Now Playing: Dog helps puppy escape pet gate by lending a helping paw

Now Playing: Proud dad cheers on his daughter

Now Playing: Kidventor: 11-year-old's fresh invention makes everything smell better

Now Playing: Celebrity nanny Connie comes to Sara’s rescue

Now Playing: New footage reveals orcas' emotional intelligence

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals to celebrate the holiday spirit

Now Playing: ‘MVP Your Meal’ with small bites for the next tailgate

Now Playing: Pink Christmas trees a hot holiday trend

Now Playing: Joanna Gaines announces new cookbook of family recipes

Now Playing: 12-year-old starts nonprofit that provides anti-bullying programs worldwide

Now Playing: ‘Cash Back Day’ brings big savings on holiday shopping