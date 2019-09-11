Man, grandmother visit 49th national park in lower 48 states

More
Brad, 38, and Joy Ryan, 89, have been traveling since 2015, attempting to travel to all 61 U.S. national parks.
2:27 | 11/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man, grandmother visit 49th national park in lower 48 states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:27","description":"Brad, 38, and Joy Ryan, 89, have been traveling since 2015, attempting to travel to all 61 U.S. national parks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66865174","title":"Man, grandmother visit 49th national park in lower 48 states","url":"/WNT/video/man-grandmother-visit-49th-national-park-lower-48-66865174"}