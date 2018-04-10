Transcript for Manhunt underway in Chicago for the murder of an elderly man

Next this Thursday night, the urgent search for a serial shooting suspect in Chicago. Police releasing surveillance now on the masked gunman, accused of killing two people in two days, targeting victims they believe at random, including a man simply walking his dogs. Here's ABC's Alex Perez tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Chicago police on the hunt for this man. Seen here, dressed all in black, his face hidden. Calmly walking down the street moments before, according to police, he gunned down a man, randomly, in cold-blood. Six minutes later, police say another camera capturing the suspect running right after 73-year-old Douglass Watts, who was shot in the head, point-blank range while walking his dogs. 36 hours after the first shooting, six blocks away, investigators believe the same suspect killed 24-year-old eliyahu Moscowitz. Residents here on edge. Totally random. You have no idea what keeps you safe or what makes you a target. It's scary. Reporter: Police holding this community meeting, asking residents to keep their eyes peeled. Somebody knows him. He's somebody's neighborhood. Reporter: David, 40 detectives are working this case around the clock. They believe he lives in the neighborhood and are hoping someone will recognize him. David? Alex Perez in Chicago for us. Thank you, Alex.

