Manhunt underway after shooting in Times Square

More
Police say two adults and a 4-year-old were hospitalized as a result of the shooting.
0:58 | 05/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt underway after shooting in Times Square

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Police say two adults and a 4-year-old were hospitalized as a result of the shooting. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77578909","title":"Manhunt underway after shooting in Times Square","url":"/WNT/video/manhunt-underway-shooting-times-square-77578909"}