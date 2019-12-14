Transcript for Manhunt underway for a suspect in the murder of Tessa Majors

Next to the urgent manhunt in the suspect of a murder college student. The college student struggling to get help before collapsing. One suspect just 13 years old in custody, in connection with the case. ABC's Stephanie Ramos with new reporting tonight on how that student tried to fight back. Reporter: Tonight, with at least one suspect still on the run, New York City police are back on the scene of that hour Rick crime. Divers searching a pond in that Manhattan park, looking for evidence in the brutal murder of Barnard college student, Tessa majors. A 13-year-old was arrested Friday, charged with felony murder, robbery and weapons possession in connection with majors' death. The arresting officer testifying in family court the juvenile, whose identity is not being released, did not kill majors. The officer says the 13-year-old was found a few blocks away from the college with a knife, that he claims he gave to one of the other suspects. The juvenile implicated two others in the crime. Police say his statement matches the grainy surveillance video investigators have reviewed from the park. They have one in custody. And he is the storyteller, he is the narrator. You get detailed information and you see that if that coincides with the physical evidence. Reporter: The NYPD has questioned a second teenager, just 14 years old, tonight he has not been charged. Police say majors was walking in Manhattan's morningside park in the early evening Wednesday when she was confronted, robbed and stabbed to death. Authorities say she fought back biting the finger of one of her attackers and then managed to stagger up the steep staircase. She later died at the hospital. Those responsible, however many there may be, will be brought to justice. Reporter: Tom, this is still a very active investigation. That 13-year-old is being held without bail and will appear in court on Tuesday. His aunt says her nephew is innocent. Tom? The manhunt is still on all right, Stephanie, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.