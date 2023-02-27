March Madness icon Sister Jean talks new memoir

In 2018, the 103-year-old nun became a fan favorite as the chaplain for the Loyola Chicago Ramblers men's basketball team.

February 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live