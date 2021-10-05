Marine hero Edgar Harrell dies at 96

Edgar Harrell was the last surviving Marine on the USS Indianapolis that was hit by a Japanese torpedo in 1945. He survived for four days in shark-infested waters before he was rescued.
0:20 | 05/10/21

Transcript for Marine hero Edgar Harrell dies at 96

