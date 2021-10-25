Mark Meadows writes about Trump COVID-19 bombshell

In a memoir obtained by The Guardian, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, wrote that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his debate with President Joe Biden.

