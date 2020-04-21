Transcript for Married on the front lines

The wedding must go on. They are both nurses on the front lines. Clare seghers and Mel Keefer. They met three years ago at Baton Rouge general hospital. They had their wedding planned and they thought about postponing it. And tonight, the bride sharing with us the letter she wrote to her friends and family. "All we truly want is to get married, for better or for worse." So this was the moment. Clare walking down the aisle with her father. They were only allowed ten guests, family they had already been around. But what they did not know is that their family would put photographs in all of the pews. Their family and friends, right there in spirit. Her father giving her away to Mel. And after the vows, family and friends outside in their cars, cheering on the newlyweds. They cut the cake and had their first dance. But for now, Clare and Mel will be back an that hospital tomorrow caring for patients. That walk down the aisle fueling them. Our four walls may have changed. But the teaching and learning continues.

