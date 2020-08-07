Transcript for Mary Kay Letourneau dies decades after affair with student

them or anyone else again, but he forgives Lofthouse. David? Kaylee, thank you. Mary Kay Letourneau has died. She married her sixth grade student she was accused of raping. Here's Deborah Roberts. Reporter: To many, her life story was nothing short of bizarre. Something Mary Kay Letourneau herself admitted to Barbara Walters. Did you know this was spg that was wrong or that society would see as wrong? I definitely knew that it was bizarre. Reporter: A married mom of four, the Washington state teacher made stunning headlines when she admitted to a sexual affair with her 12-year-old student,ville vili fualaau. When did you feel there was an attraction to vili? Well, there was an emotional attraction. We just had bonded. We had similar interests. Reporter: She called it love. Others saw it as predatory. The state called it rape. Letourneau gave birth to the couple's child before going to prison and had a second while serving her seven-year sentence. They were married soon after her release, but got divorced last year. Letourneau died battling cancer for several months. She was surrounded by family and friends, according to her longtime lawyer and friend, including fualaau. On both sides of her family, they say they drew strength coming together in the end to be there with her during her arduous struggle. Deborah Roberts, thank you. When we come back here, the

