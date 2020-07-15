Transcript for Mask wearing leads to several violent confrontations

We're also following the growing number of confrontations over wearing masks in this country. Tonight police body cam of one incident ending in a deadly police shooting. A customer refused service after he was not wearing a mask who then allegedly stabs another customer. Later lunging at an officer. Here's ABC's Alex Perez and unfortunately, this is disturbing too. Reporter: Tonight, a deadly end to an ordeal that police say started with a dispute over a face mask. Drop the weapon! Drop the weapon! Reporter: Body camera video capturing a Michigan sheriff's deputy shooting a man after he charged at her with a knife. He later died at the hospital. That suspect authorities say had earlier stabbed a 77-year-old who confronted him about not wearing a mask. Wear a mask. Let's get through this together and hopefully someday we'll be back to normal. Reporter: This as the public divide and list of violent encounters over masks grows, this one happening July 5th in Miami. The CDC director saying the virus could be controlled in weeks if people followed the guidelines. We really embrace masking. If we really embrace the social distancing and hand washing, we could bring this outbreak to its knees. Reporter: Across the only two states, Iowa and South Dakota, have no mask mandate of any kind. Walmart announcing customers must begin wearing masks on Monday including Costco and Starbucks requiring them in all stores and, David, at least two dozen states going further not only requiring a mask when in a business but also asking residents to wear one whenever outside. David. All right, Alex Perez, thank When we come back news on

