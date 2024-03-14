Mass shooter's dad convicted of involuntary manslaughter

A jury has found James Crumbley guilty in his criminal trial over his role in his son's 2021 school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.

March 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live