Massachusetts jogger fights off kidnapping attempt

More
The suspect, who was later arrested, tried to grab her and drag her to his car.
1:14 | 06/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massachusetts jogger fights off kidnapping attempt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56014427,"title":"Massachusetts jogger fights off kidnapping attempt","duration":"1:14","description":"The suspect, who was later arrested, tried to grab her and drag her to his car.","url":"/WNT/video/massachusetts-jogger-fights-off-kidnapping-attempt-56014427","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.