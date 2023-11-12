Massive fire engulfs major highway in downtown Los Angeles

Officials are preparing for a traffic nightmare Monday morning as the highway, a major artery in LA, remains closed in both directions because of significant structural damage.

November 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live