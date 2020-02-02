Massive warehouse fire in the Philippines

More
FDA approves first drug treatment for peanut allergies; deer runs over man in parking lot; bestselling author Marry Higgins Clark has died.
1:22 | 02/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive warehouse fire in the Philippines

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"FDA approves first drug treatment for peanut allergies; deer runs over man in parking lot; bestselling author Marry Higgins Clark has died.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68696744","title":"Massive warehouse fire in the Philippines","url":"/WNT/video/massive-warehouse-fire-philippines-68696744"}