Matt Damon reveals family scare with COVID-19

More
The actor said his 21-year-old daughter has recovered from the virus and he believes she and her roommates got infected while at NYU.
0:18 | 05/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Matt Damon reveals family scare with COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"The actor said his 21-year-old daughter has recovered from the virus and he believes she and her roommates got infected while at NYU.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70668932","title":"Matt Damon reveals family scare with COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/matt-damon-reveals-family-scare-covid-19-70668932"}