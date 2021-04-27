Medical examiner confirms all 17 people died of smoke inhalation in Bronx fire

Investigators said they believe the fire was sparked by a malfunctioning space heater, and authorities said a door that should have closed automatically to prevent smoke spreading did not.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live