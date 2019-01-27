Transcript for Medical staff celebrate when toddler leaves the hospital after two years

Finally tonight, beating the odds. The parents taking their young son home after two long years in the hospital. It's "America strong." Doctors, nurses, and staff at medical city Dallas, all lined up for this moment. That's little Jacob Rodriguez, who was born inside of the hospital, and has been here for two years. Thought I would never be able to take him out of here alive. Reporter: He was born premature, weighing under two pounds. His mother told us the story about what happened after she got pregnant. I was feeling like, what do you mean? Something's wrong with our baby? It was scary. Reporter: The devastating news that he was developing with a birth defect. His intestines, stomach, and liver, outside of his body. They said he could die in utero, and that broke us in pieces, that there was a possibility we may lose him. Reporter: Through it all, Jacob kept fighting. His family never giving up hope. He's just got this outlook in life. There's no worries. And, like, how can you stress about anything else when this little boy has been through so much, and he's still smiling. Reporter: And now, finally, at home. In his own crib. And just like every other child, learning how to walk. For the first time, calling something other than a hospital home. We're so happy Jacob and his family are back home tonight. And we thank you for watching. "Gma" first thing in the morning. David Muir right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

