Transcript for Meet the parents behind the new NFL Draft class

Finally, big guys making big plays. When it comes to 8 NFL draft there is big E moegts. The families who help make it possible. In Nashville, 100,000 fans lined the streets for the NFL draft. Picks one and two -- so exciting. Kyler Murray to the cardinals. Nick Bosa to the 49ers. But watch these moments. Michigan's rashan Gary, known for his size, strength, and speed. But on draft night you noticed his big muscles. But you can't miss those big tears. Drafted by the packers, Gary on the phone thanking them for giving him a chance. The Buffalo bills select Ed Oliver. Reporter: Oliver, from the university of Houston, going in the first round. The news bringing his brother and father to tears. I always had a dream that one day I'd have a son in the NFL, and that dream came true today. The Minnesota vikings select Garrett Bradbury. Reporter: Super fans happy with that pick, and so was his family. When the giants selected Dexter Lawrence, all 340 pounds of him standing up to hug mom. And a mother was at the center of the most poignant moment so far in this draft. The number three pick, quinnen Williams, selected by the New York jets, leaving an empty seat for his devoted mother who he lost to breast cancer when he was just 12. Williams sharing this story with ESPN about his mom's last words to him. I was the last one to talk to her. She pulled me and she's like, "Quinnen," like, "You're gonna be the one who take care of everybody. You're gonna be the one who like, makes sure everybody's straight, and I need you to do that." Reporter: And he did, writing his mom this message, and leaving at her gravesite. "Dear mom, we did it. P.S. I'm a millionaire." And more great moments on the round two of the NFL draft moments away here on ABC. Good night. .

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.