Meghan Markle's father speaks out after royal wedding

More
Thomas Markle expressed regret in not being able to walk his daughter down the aisle and apologized for staging photos before the event.
1:45 | 06/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meghan Markle's father speaks out after royal wedding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55988522,"title":"Meghan Markle's father speaks out after royal wedding","duration":"1:45","description":"Thomas Markle expressed regret in not being able to walk his daughter down the aisle and apologized for staging photos before the event.","url":"/WNT/video/meghan-markles-father-speaks-royal-wedding-55988522","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.